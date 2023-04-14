MONDAY Haircare

VOLUME SHAMPOO + CONDITIONER: This award-winning Shampoo and Conditioner set helps deeply cleanse and lightly hydrate thin, fine and oily hair types. It contains Ginger Extract, Vitamin E and Coconut Oil to leave hair feeling invigorated and balanced. SALON-QUALITY: Our modern formulas are dermatologically tested, PH-balanced, and free from SLS, parabens and phthalates. We instead use natural ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, rice protein and vitamin E to nourish and restore. AWARD-WINNING: Our range of Shampoo and Conditioner has 11 major beauty awards and counting, including a Cosmopolitan 2021 Holy Grail Beauty Award, Glamour 2021 Beauty Award, Cosmopolitan 2021 Beauty Award, and an InStyle 2022 Best Beauty Buy Award. CERTIFIED CRUELTY-FREE: All of MONDAY’s products are approved as cruelty-free under the Leaping Bunny programme by Cruelty Free International. We’re also proud to be recognised by PETA as a brand that does not test on animals. 100% RECYCLABLE BOTTLES: Not only do our little pink bottles look great in your shower, they’re made from 100% recyclable plastic to help minimise carbon footprint and reduce landfill. A win for your hair and for the environment. MONDAY Haircare VOLUME Shampoo and Conditioner set for women is good for oily hair, hair with product build-up and thin and fine hair types. It’s also safe for color-treated hair. This invigorating, deeply cleansing and lightly hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner helps to balance hair with Ginger Extract, Vitamin E and Coconut Oil—ingredients that help support hair health and maintain normal hair growth and thickness. MONDAY Haircare’s salon-quality Shampoo and Conditioner formulas are dermatologically tested, PH-balanced, and free from SLS, parabens and phthalates. They instead contain premium natural ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, rice protein, vitamin E and provitamin B5 to nourish and restore. Our range of Shampoo and Conditioner has close to a dozen major beauty awards, including a Cosmopolitan 2021 Holy Grail Beauty Award, Glamour 2021 Beauty Award, Cosmopolitan 2021 Beauty Award, and an InStyle 2022 Best Beauty Buy Award. MONDAY has also been featured by Vogue, ELLE, Harper’s BAZAAR, Allure, Refinery29 and Byrdie. All of MONDAY’s products are approved as cruelty-free under the Leaping Bunny programme. We’re also proud to be recognised by PETA as a brand that does not test on animals. Our pink bottles are also made from 100% recyclable plastic to help minimise carbon footprint and reduce landfill.