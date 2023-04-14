MONDAY Haircare

Volume Shampoo

$8.99

At Target

Specifications Scent: Gardenia Hair Type: All Hair Types Product Form: Liquid Beauty Purpose: Soothing Net weight: 12 fl oz (US) TCIN: 80203657 UPC: 810005414487 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-7794 Origin: Imported Description MONDAY Haircare’s VOLUME Shampoo utilizes a thorough cleansing system to add body to thin, flat or lifeless hair. Ginger root extract invigorates, while vitamin E supports a healthy scalp and hair growth and glycerin adds weightless hydration. MONDAY’s range contains no SLS or parabens, and is vegan and cruelty-free. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Formulated products are formulated without select chemicals of concern in the following chemical groups: phthalates, propyl- & butyl-parabens, formaldehyde donors, musks, nonylphenol ethoxylates ethanolamines, glycol ethers, siloxanes, and perfluorinated substances (PFAS). Additional details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals. • Pest Control - also classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. • OTC Medicines - also formulated without synthetic colors, artificial flavors and sweeteners, methyl-parabens, DMSO (Dimethyl sulfoxide), DMAA (1,3-dimethylamylamine), cyclodextrin, bisulfites and more. • Supplements – formulated without ingredients prohibited in OTC products plus no amygdalin, ephedra, kratom, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) anti-oxidants, pharmaceuticals like benfotiamine, phentermine and sulbutiamine, and more. Third-party certified by NSF or USP to be free from contaminants and adulterants. Sports Supplements also third-party certified as NSF Certified for Sport or Banned Substances Control Group (BSCG) Drug Free. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pet Food - made with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added flame retardants and stain repellents (PFAS) See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.