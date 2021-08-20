MONDAY Haircare

Volume Shampoo

A volumising shampoo for fine and flat hair. Turn up the volume with the MONDAY Haircare Volume Shampoo. Designed to add depth and dimension to flat and fine hair types, this shampoo is the volumising hero that your strands need. This formula infuses lightweight hydration into the hair, adding volume and creating bounce. Formulated with ginger rot extract to stimulate the scalp and panthenol to infuse moisture into each and every strand, without weighing hair down. Pair with the MONDAY Haircare Volume Conditioner for the perfect match. Vegan Cruelty-free No SLS or parabens Dermatologically tested