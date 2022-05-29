Rimmel

Volume On Demand Mascara Brown

$18.95 $15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

Build your lashes with the Scandal'eyes Volume On Demand mascara from Rimmel London. You'll find that this easy to build volume mascara lets you customise your look and build your lashes throughout the day, without clumping. The ultra-smooth conditioning formula is endlessly buildable meaning you won't regret your last stroke, so you can amp your lash look as desired, from feathered to full blast. With Scandal'eyes Volume On Demand Mascara, you can build and customise your volume whenever and wherever you want making it the ultimate day to night mascara. It's smudge-proof, flake-proof, and easy to remove. The unique soft, waxy bristle brush separates lashes from root to tip to reveal a fan of longer, fuller lashes and volumizes even the smallest, thinnest lashes. Live the London Look. KEY FEATURES • It's a mascara you can layer up at anytime • The ultra-smooth formula delivers clump-free lashes • Build up your lash look to the desirable level of volume from feathered to full blast • It has a conditioning formula that refreshes every layer • It's flake-proof, smudge-proof, easy to remove