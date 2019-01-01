My Hair Doctor

Volume-ise Hair Food Nutritional Supplement

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

A combination supplement packed with Amino Acids and Essential Vitamins, providing nutrients for hair, skin and nails, delivering proven vitality for your blood to supply fast cellular renewal at the hair root. A combination of B Vitamins, Collagen, Cysteine and Zinc are all clinically proven to contribute to maintenance, stimulus and growth of your hair. My Hair Doctor Volume-ise Hair Food Nutritional Supplement combats the daily challenges that inhibit hair growth and provides part of the solution to thinning, weak and lifeless hair. Use in conjunction with The My Hair Doctor Volume-Ise programme for optimum results. This product is gluten free.