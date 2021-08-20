MONDAY Haircare

Volume Conditioner

£5.50

At Beauty Bay

A volumising conditioner. Add some oomph to your locks with the MONDAY Haircare Conditioner. Created to help add volume to fine and flat hair types, this is the only conditioner you need in your bathroom stash. This formula infuses lightweight hydration into the hair, adding volume and creating bounce. Formulated with ginger root extract to stimulate the scalp and panthenol to infuse moisture into each and every strand, without weighing hair down. Pair with the MONDAY Haircare Volume Conditioner for the perfect match. Vegan Cruelty-free No SLS or parabens Dermatologically tested