Love Beauty and Planet

Volume And Bounty 2 In 1 Shampoo And Conditioner Bar

$3.96

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

At Love Beauty and Planet our goal is to make you more beautiful and give a little love to the planet. We are committed to small acts of love for the planet. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Each of our shampoo bars is made from 100% recycled cartons and are recyclable. Build bounce into your hair with our Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner bar for hair volume! Our 2 in 1 volume shampoo bar is made with plant based detanglers and infused with organic coconut oil. Show off lush, bountiful tresses with an energizing burst of delicate Mimosa Flower, sourced ethically from the Region of Khemisset in Morocco. How to use? Simply rub the shampoo and conditioner bar between your hands for lather or directly onto hair, then gently massage the scalp and roots with fingertips and rinse thoroughly. Go easy on the tap! For brilliantly beautiful hair, try our range of volumizing hair products. In between washes, refresh your hair with our Volume and Bounty Dry Shampoo. Don’t stop with beautiful hair! Recharge with a jolt of energizing freshness delivered by our other hair care products, like our Love Beauty and Planet® Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Radical Refresher Body Wash. We are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in? To learn more about our volume shampoo for fine hair and our other hair care products, visit lovebeautyandplanet.com.