Unleash your lash potential with the Revlon Volumazing Mascara. It's the most amazing lash volume from Revlon yet! This ultra-creamy, quick building formula is infused with Carnauba wax and nourishing olive oil to give you a rich, fanned out look. Splendidly rich, triple intensity black pigments fuel together to deliver instant colour impact for the most extraordinary looking lashes. Mini reservoirs and wavy, velvet luster bristles on the revolutionary brush hug every lash curve while holding the optimal amount of product for maximum root boosting volume with a full, fanned out effect. Wears flawlessly throughout the day without any smudging or flaking. With Revlon Volumazing Mascara, your lashes go big and never go home! Revlon is a global leader in cosmetics, hair color, fragrances, skincare, and beauty care products. One of the strongest consumer brand franchises in the world, Revlon’s products are sold in over 100 countries across six continents. Revlon revitalized the industry over the years with iconic nail and lip colors and with breakthrough technology like ColorStay transfer-resistant lipstick and makeup.