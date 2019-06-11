Maybelline

This revolutionary gel-mousse formula has 40% less hard waxes for big lashes. The patented Flexor Brush gently coats every lash with supple volume. Mega volume goes mega plush, lashes are never stiff or brittle. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contact lens wearers.Step 1. Sweep the Flexor Brush from the root to tip of lashes. Step 2. Apply until a plush look is achieved. Step 3. Do not let mascara dry in between coats. Step 4. Easily remove mascara with Maybelline Expert Eyes 100% Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover.To safeguard purity, reserve this product for your personal use. Treat the applicator with the hygienic care you give your eyes. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Do not dilute with water, saliva, or any other substance. Cap tightly after use. If a change in odor or appearance occurs, discontinue use. Do not use this or any other cosmetic if your eye is injured, irritated, or infected. Consult a physician promptly.