Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Maybelline
Volum’ Express® The Falsies® Waterproof Mascara
C$9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Shoppers Drug Mart
It’s not mascara, it’s The Falsies® lash glam in a tube! Unique wand helps to lift and separate, delivering the look of more lashes.
Need a few alternatives?
Eyeko
Bespoke Mascara - Black
$42.00
$25.20
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Too Faced
Damn Girl! Mascara Ornament
$10.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Glossier
Lash Slick
$16.00
$12.80
from
Glossier
BUY
COVERGIRL
Lash Blast Volume Mascara, Pack Of 2
$10.58
$6.29
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Maybelline
Maybelline
Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eye Shadow Palette
$6.49
from
Target
BUY
Maybelline
Super Stay Matte Ink Lip Color
$4.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Maybelline
The24kt Nudes Eye Shadow Palette
$8.79
from
Target
BUY
Maybelline
Colossal Waterproof Mascara
£6.99
from
Boots
BUY
More from Makeup
Too Faced
La Creme Mystical Lipstick
$22.00
$19.80
from
Too Faced
BUY
Eyeko
Bespoke Mascara - Black
$42.00
$25.20
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Physician's Formula
Powder Palettemineral Glow Pearls
$14.99
$10.70
from
Physicians Formula
BUY
Urban Decay
Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette
$49.00
$29.40
from
Ulta
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted