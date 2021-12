Maybelline

Volum’ Express The Falsies Mascara

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Achieve the ultimate glam false lash look with Volum' Express The Falsies! The patented spoon brush, unique flexible wand and pro-keratin formula let you instantly build 8X more volume to achieve corner-to-corner volume with no gaps and no clumps. It's not mascara, it's The Falsies lash glam in a tube! Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contact lens wearers.