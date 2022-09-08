VOLOOM

Voloom Classic 1-1/2 Inch Professional Volumizing Hair Iron | Increase Hair Volume, Ceramic Hair Volumizing Tool, Hair Waver | Adjustable Temperature, Swivel Cord, Auto Shut-off, Lasting Volume

$139.99

LASTING VOLUME: The VOLOOM iron is designed specifically to give you lasting hair volume, so you can extend the amount of time between shampoos and colorings. With fewer colorings and shampoos, your hair will start to become even healthier! PATENTED PLATE DESIGN: Ceramic plates paired with a patented checkerboard design work on the under layers of your hair to create a hidden volumizing structure or “volume pockets” that lift the top layers up and away from the scalp, creating a fuller, more VOLOOMinous look! FOR MEDIUM TO THICK HAIR: The Classic hair iron features 1-½ inch wide plates that are perfect for those with medium to thick hair that is shoulder length or longer. Choosing the right VOLOOM iron is vital to providing the best results for your hair type. ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE: Adjustable temperature settings from 220°F to 395°F allows you to experiment and find out what temperature works best for your hair type, and helps to prevent unwanted damage to your hair. CHEMICAL-FREE HAIR CARE: The VOLOOM iron is a hair volumizer that eliminates the need for costly blowouts and hair styling products such as volumizing sprays, gels and mousses that can weigh hair down.