Alexandra Soveral

Volcano Ash Face Mask

£41.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alexandra Soveral

TRANSFORAMTIVE FACE MASK HEALING FACE MASK WITH PALMAROSA & PEPPERMINT A mask of many talents. It detoxifies, nourishes, firms, plumps and beautifies skin. It extracts impurities whilst offering essential nutrients and vitamins to help bring the skin back to life. For problem skin, it may be applied directly onto the affected area and left overnight Palmarosa is known for its regulatory effect on sebum production and for stimulating cell regeneration. Peppermint has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties to heal and soothe. A soft mousse that spreads easily onto the skin. Once you’ve applied it, your skin will start absorbing the nutrients it needs so you are left with just a thin layer to take off with a warm damp flannel. Ingredients: Aqua, Ricinus communis (Castor) oil*, Helianthus anuus (Sunflower) seed oil*, Bentonite Clay, Gluconolactone, Mentha piperita (Peppermint) oil*, Cymbopogon martini (Palmarosa) oil*, Aloe barbadensis (Aloe vera) leaf powder*, Xantham gum, Rosmarinus officinalis (Rosemary) extract*, Limonene**, Geraniol**, Linalool**, Sodium benzonate, Calcium gluconate. *Certified Organic Ingredient **Natural constituent of essential oil listed 15ml 60 ml