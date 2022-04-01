Voinee

【Prevention of Oral Diseases】Cordless Water Flosser Voinee suitable for: bleeding gums; orthodontic braces; dental diseases such as gingivitis, periodontitis; dental implants and dentures; oral cleaning can protect us from symptoms after oral surgery. 【5 Jet Tips Color Distinction】 This Dental Oral Irrigator is provided with 3 jet tips, 1 orthodontic tip and 1 periodontal tip, and the three classic tips are distinguished by different colors, which can be used with family members. The jet tips are made of safe materials, conforms to relevant certifications, please use it with peace of mind. 【 5 Modes and 6 Levels】Normal: suitable for daily cleaning of teeth; Point: suitable for cleaning the food residue between teeth; Pulse: alternate strong and weak, suitable for massage gums; Brace: suitable for braces, braces around the area of cleaning; Pause: press the on-off key to release the water, release to stop the water, suitable for the designated area of cleaning. 【Charging Instructions】The Portable Oral Irrigator uses qualified battery, and USB cable is included in the package. It is recommended to use a DC5V-1A charger to ensure the service life of the water flosser. When charging, the charging indicator light is red, and when fully charged, the indicator light is green. Please charge the product for 8 hours before first use. 【230ml Most Suitable Capacity】Experiments have proved that 230ml is not only in line with the habits of most people, but also makes the overall light and easy to grasp. The water tank is detachable and easy to clean and the open design helps keep the water tank dry. IPX7 Waterproof and may be used in the shower. ♥Voinee Portable Oral Irrigator It’s so important to look after your teeth and gums and remove any residual food from them at the end of the day, particularly if you’ve had a high sugary meal. ♥Warm Warning 1. If you have had oral or dental surgery in the past 2 months, please consult your doctor before using this product and follow the doctor's advice and guidance. 2. When using this product for oral cleaning in the first time, you may experience minor gum bleeding even under the case of healthy gums. This is because your gums are stimulated by the jet pressure for the first time, and usually stop bleeding after 1~2 weeks of adaptation. If your gum bleeding lasts for more than 2 weeks, it may mean abnormal conditions such as periodontal disease in your gums. In this case, please stop using the product and consult your ddentist. ♥ Specifications and Parameters 5 Working modes: Normal, Point, Pulse, Brace, Pause Water pulse: 1400 - 1800 Times/ Min Pressure range: 30 - 120 PSI Input voltage: 5V - 1A Charging time: 4h Service time: 30d Warranty time: 1y ♥Accessories Included 1 x Voinee Water Flosser 3 x Classic Jet Tips 1 x Orthodontic Tip 1 x Periodontal Tip 1 x USB Cable 1 x User Guide 2 x Rubber Plug ♥Contact Us So if you have any questions, inquiries or suggestions, please contact us directly via Amazon so we can resolve issues straight away.