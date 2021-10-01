Alessi

Voile Spaghetti Measure

£16.80 £15.12

Buy Now Review It

At Connox

Voile is a spaghetti measure for one, two or five people. The small, helpful product of designer Paolo Gerosa is a must-have for spaghetti lovers and those who have difficulties eye-balling amounts. With Voile, it's easy to measure the right amount of pasta for several people. After use, Voile disappears in your drawer, or better: visibly hung on a hook or similar object. For the design of Voile doesn't need to be hidden away. Its shape is airy and light; it seems to be a symbol of floating. The spaghetti measure could also be an elegant decorative object and upon first sight, no one will realise that this is a practical household tool. Voile is part of the collection "Objet Bijou" of design studio LPWK and was designed by Paolo Gerosa. This small accessory is nice in the kitchen and can also be hung on the kitchen scale.