Search
Products fromShopHandbagsCross-Body
Kara

Void Multi Ring Pail

$350.00
At Kara
The Multi Ring Pico Pail is like Parker Posey in “Party Girl” - works hard, plays much harder, bad at relationships. This single-compartment style comes with a shorter multi-ring handle as well as a long, skinny crossbody chain to help you live your best dancing life. H 8” x W 4.5” x D 4.5” Ring handle drop: 7” Crossbody chain length: 23” Polished cowhide leather Unlined interior Silver-toned multi ring handle and skinny crossbody chain Signature KARA metal washer hardware stamped on exterior Interior leather-covered magnetic closure Ships with dust bag Whatever happened to Ska music?
Featured in 1 story
How To Dress Like Gia Seo
by Michelle Li