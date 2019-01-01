The Multi Ring Pico Pail is like Parker Posey in “Party Girl” - works hard, plays much harder, bad at relationships. This single-compartment style comes with a shorter multi-ring handle as well as a long, skinny crossbody chain to help you live your best dancing life.
H 8” x W 4.5” x D 4.5”
Ring handle drop: 7”
Crossbody chain length: 23”
Polished cowhide leather
Unlined interior
Silver-toned multi ring handle and skinny crossbody chain
Signature KARA metal washer hardware stamped on exterior
Interior leather-covered magnetic closure
Ships with dust bag
Whatever happened to Ska music?