Jonathan Adler

Vodka Rocket Decanter

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jonathan Adler

Space Race Chic. Send spirits into orbit with our retro-rad black and 16-karat gold luster porcelain decanters. Embellished with bold suggestions of what to stash in each—even bottom shelf booze becomes out-of-this-world. Equipped with hard-working gaskets for optimal spirit storage. A stylish sophisticate deserves a fully styled bar to match. Available for Gin, Vodka, and Whiskey. This piece is also available as a set—shop Better Together Bundles and save.