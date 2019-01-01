Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Kilian
Vodka On The Rocks Travel Spray Set
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Fragrance Family: Earthy & Woody
Featured in 1 story
13 Grooming Gift Sets He'll Actually Use
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Diptyque
Baies, Figuier, Roses Mini Candle Set
$105.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Eau De Toilette Spray 1.6 Oz
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Atelier Cologne
Clémentine California Cologne Pure Perfume Travel Spray
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
promoted
Pacifica
Persian Rose Roll-on Women's Perfume
$9.59
from
Target
BUY
More from Kilian
Kilian
Love, Don't Be Shy
$295.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Kilian
Love, Don't Be Shy Travel Spray Set
$195.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Kilian
Boys Eau De Parfum
$135.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Kilian
Adults Eau De Parfum
$135.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Fragrance
Ariana Grande
Thank U, Next Eau De Parfum
$62.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
L'Artisan Parfumeur
Le Chant De Camargue Eau De Parfum
$165.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Lancôme
Idôle Le Parfum
$96.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Jo Malone London
Poppy & Barley Cologne
$140.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
Thinking About Getting Highlights Or Lowlights? Read This First
Plenty of people go their whole lives without getting highlights — in fact, a lot of celebrities have made stunning single-process color their signature
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted