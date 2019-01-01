Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Booties
Geox
Vivyanne Bootie
$234.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A neatly belted shaft and squared-off toe update the look of a chic bootie made with a breathable, water-repellent membrane that keeps underfoot moisture from seeping in.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Perforated Booties
$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Allea Leather Ankle Boots
$650.00
$260.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Kenneth Cole
Landon Suede Pointy-toe Boot
$199.00
from
Kenneth Cole
BUY
DETAILS
Mercedes Castillo
Arita Suede Ankle Boots
$450.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Geox
DETAILS
Geox
Vivyanne Square Toe Loafer Pump
$159.94
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Geox
Ankle Lace-up Boots
$213.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Booties
DETAILS
Ellery
Printed Leather Ankle Boots
€535.00
€267.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
L'intervalle
Brighton Zebra Print Suede
C$208.00
C$99.99
from
L'Intervalle
BUY
DETAILS
Olay
Face Sunscreen Serum + Makeup Primer, Spf 35
C$28.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Olay
Sensitive Calming Makeup Remover Wipes Fragrance Free
C$9.78
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted