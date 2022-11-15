Garmin

Vivomove Sport Cocoa

$279.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

vivomoveSport is more than stylish. This hybrid smart watch combines timeless analog looks with smart features, such as text messages from your paired smartphone delivered right to your wrist. Real watch hands move to reveal a hidden touchscreen display. Live better with a full suite of health and wellness tools, including Body Battery energy monitoring,advanced sleep monitoring and more1. You can even track the distance and pace for outdoor walks and runs by connecting to the GPS on your smartphone.Get up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge and up to one additional day in watch mode so your watch can keep up with your busy life. Product code 898917760