Viviscal

Maximum Strength Supplements (30 Tablets)

Numerous factors can cause temporary hair loss including hormonal changes, overstyling, poor nutrition and age. Viviscal Maximum Strength Supplement is a natural food supplement aimed at promoting existing hair growth. Formulated with nutrients Biotin and Zinc, the wonder product will share the secret of maintaining healthy hair growth from within, helping to thicken out your locks and stop loss. The supplement boasts the key ingredient of AminoMar C™, a rich protein compound of marine extracts blended with organic soluble silica and fortified with Vitamin C. Also with Iron, Niacin and Millet Seed, it provides the essential nutrients to nourish your hair naturally. Presented in easy-to-swallow tablets that are virtually odour free, you can promote your hair growth with minimal effort.