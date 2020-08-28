Viviscal

Hair Growth Supplements, 1 Month Supply

Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements† for women nourish thinning hair and promote existing hair growth from within. Everyday stress, hormonal changes, poor nutrition, age, menopause, post-pregnancy, heredity, medication and damage caused by the environment and over styling can impact the health of your hair and lead to breakage and excess shedding. Therefore, it’s important to ensure that the hair and scalp are healthy, conditioned and nourished to maintain the ideal environment for healthy hair growth.* At Viviscal, we understand hair. The Viviscal Hair Growth* and Hair Care Programs provide a variety of ways to nourish your hair from the inside out, and the outside in. Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements† supply vital nutrients to the hair follicle to prolong the anagen (growing) phase of the hair growth cycle, nourishing thinning hair and promoting hair growth.* Healthy hair starts from within. If your diet lacks specific nutrients, including vitamins, minerals or protein, it can affect the condition and strength of your hair. Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements† contain the exclusive marine complex AminoMar®, as well as Biotin, Zinc, Vitamin C, Horsetail Extract and Iron, to nourish hair from within. Viviscal Hair Growth Vitamin Supplements† has been scientifically proven to nourish thinning hair and promote existing hair growth.* Use Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements† as part of the complete Viviscal range, which provides a unique two-dimensional hair care system fusing the best of both worlds. Viviscal offers scientifically formulated products that promote healthy hair growth* from the inside (Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements†) plus gorgeous hair on the outside (Densifying Elixir, Densifying Shampoo and Densifying Conditioner). Why Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements†? 100% drug free Contains some ingredients of natural origins Nourishes thinning hair and promotes existing hair growth from within* #1 selling hair growth supplement in the U.S.+ Surgery-free, easy-to-use solution for hair growth* Scientifically proven to i