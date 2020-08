CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan

Vivinne Writing Desk

$152.49

Buy Now Review It

At Overstock.com

Slay your to-do list with the CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Vivinne Writing Desk. Sleek modern metal legs and arched detailing give this trendy grey desk a top-notch, space-saving design perfect for decorating with minimalism. Mix and match with any of our glam CosmoLiving accent chairs for an Insta-worthy home-office dream come true!