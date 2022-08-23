Vivienne Westwood

One of the most thought-provoking and influential designers in the world - she once declared 'the only reason I'm in fashion is to destroy the word "conformity"' - Vivienne Westwood has been reinventing, changing and challenging the world of fashion for over five decades. Celebrating 40 years of catwalk collections, this book records the inimitable creations imagined by Vivienne Westwood since her first runway show in 1981, as well as those designed by her husband and long-time collaborator, Andreas Kronthaler. Complete with an introduction and collection texts by Alexander Fury, and biographies written by the designers themselves, Vivienne Westwood Catwalk offers a rare opportunity to chart the development of a uniquely creative fashion house. After Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent and Prada, Vivienne Westwood - publishing in Spring 2021 - is the sixth new volume in the best-selling Catwalk series, which offers an unrivalled overview of the collections of the world's top fashion houses through original catwalk photography.