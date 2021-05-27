United States
Artisan Quilts by Anthropologie
Vivie Patchwork Quilt
$278.00$116.97
At Anthropologie
Featuring an intricate landscape of hand-dyed, stitched, and appliqued patchwork, this heirloom-worthy bedding collection is bound to be cherished for years to come. Each one-of-a-kind quilt is crafted from a lightweight voile and finished with delicate, hand-stitched kantha. To help preserve the quality of your unique work of art, we recommend washing on a gentle cycle with care.