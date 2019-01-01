Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio

$35.00

A limited-edition liquid eyeliner trio that delivers a hyper-vivid pop of color with super-smooth precision and glide.Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: These bright pastel liquid liners amp up your daily cat-eye in one stroke of its extra-fine, precision brush. With tropical pops in Baeside, chic pastels in Baecae, and vibrant bolds in Baewatch, these liners deliver soft-neon effects that work for everyone with super-smooth precision and glide.This Set Contains:(Each set sold separately)Baeside:- 3 x Liquid Eyeliners in Papaya Mama (tropical papaya), Lime Feva (tropical lime), Skinny Dip (tropical periwinkle)Baecae:- 3 x Liquid Eyeliners in Hottie Alert (pastel pink), Wet Tshirt (pure white), Banana Blaze (pastel yellow)Baewatch:- 3 x Liquid Eyeliners in Hollapeño (bold green), Techno Beet (bold berry), Hot Tub Club (bold sky blue)