Viva La Vulva Vibrator

Viva la Vulva is a clitoral stimulator made for deeply satisfying orgasms. Use your thumb and middle finger to grasp the gold sphere in the middle, then place the highest point of the arch on your clitoris—or wherever else feels good—for targeted stimulation. For broader vulva massage, the curve will help you find a rhythm. Also notable: It’s ultraquiet. The surface is made of velvety-soft silicone. And the device has 10 vibration modes: three steady intensities and seven patterns. Go at it solo or pass the toy to a partner and explore its rumbly vibrations together.