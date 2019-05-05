Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Faithfull the Brand
Vittoria Floral Midi Dress
$190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
As featured in the Resort '20 lookbook Short sleeves, midi length, fully lined Zip fastenings at back Composition: 100% rayon crepe Handwash only Imported
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Forever 21+
Stripe One-shoulder Dress
$58.00
$40.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Keepsake The Label
Second Chance Navy Blue Floral Print Dress
$189.00
from
Lulus
BUY
DETAILS
L'Agence
Color Block Spaghetti Strap Dress
$390.00
from
L'Agence
BUY
DETAILS
Express
Color Block Open Back Sheath Dress
$49.00
from
Express
BUY
More from Faithfull the Brand
DETAILS
Faithfull the Brand
Gabrielle Pants
$149.00
$67.05
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Faithfull the Brand
Uma Shirt
$99.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Faithfull the Brand
Sainte Marie Shirred Linen Jumpsuit
£202.14
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Faithfull the Brand
Cette Shirred Linen Mini Dress
£192.96
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted