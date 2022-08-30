Vitruvi

Style No. 63541346; Color Code: 000 A collection of four relaxing essential oil blends from Vitruvi: herbal Dusk, powdery Quiet, smooth Nightcap, and tranquil Sleep. Perfect for when you need to kick up your feet, these scents will make your home feel comforting and cozy. Dusk: A warm, herbal essential oil blend that smells like dry spices and desert trips. Quiet: A powdery, soft essential oil blend that smells like fresh flowers and warm cashmere. Nightcap: A smooth, spicy essential oil blend that's best diffused with your movie marathon. Sleep: A soft, soothing essential oil blend that's best diffused at bedtime—and all night long. 0.17 fl. oz. (5 ml) each Four scents 100% pure, non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free Free from synthetic fragrance, sulfates, parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, and mineral oil