Provides silky look and high gloss A must for oily nails or nails that tend to chip easily Long lasting effect Formulated with the same strengthening ingredients Seche Vite Fast Dry Top Coat is formulated with the same strengthening ingredients that the cult favourite protein formulas are enriched with. Giving your nail protein treatments an added boost, this luxurious nail polish allows the protein to penetrate through the polish. It includes 14 ml in a bottle.