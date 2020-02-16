Vitamix

I finally broke down and bought the E310 Vitamix for Christmas and it has been the gift that keeps on giving! I don't know what took me so long. I love that it has all the features that I need and none that I don't. It's also super easy to clean. We're are still experimenting, but have so far made a velvety smooth butternut squash soup, creamed "neeps" (turnips) that were delicious, and yummy smoothies. My husband doesn't like his smoothies as cold as I do, so I just run the Vitamix a little longer until it's the perfect temperature for him--a great hack that doesn't require diluting with warm water or waiting around for it to melt to be drinkable. + Pros: Texture Quality, Easy to use, Versatility, Power I have owned this product for 1 - 3 months # Purchase Motivation More convenient to make food/beverages