Vitamix

Vitamix 5300 Blender

$299.98

Buy Now Review It

At samsclub

Create batters, smoothies, juices, nut butters and so much more with the Vitamix 5300. This high-performing kitchen tool boasts a high-performing motor that propels the aircraft-grade, stainless-steel blades through tough ingredients to create the highest-quality blends. Achieve a variety of textures with the variable-speed function that you can control and adjust anytime during the blending. Chunky soups, thick smoothie bowls, smooth and drinkable juices – do it all! The Pulse features lets you add a coarse chop to your blends for heartier recipes like chunky salsa.