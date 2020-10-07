United States
Vitamix
Vitamix 5300 Blender
$299.98
At samsclub
Create batters, smoothies, juices, nut butters and so much more with the Vitamix 5300. This high-performing kitchen tool boasts a high-performing motor that propels the aircraft-grade, stainless-steel blades through tough ingredients to create the highest-quality blends. Achieve a variety of textures with the variable-speed function that you can control and adjust anytime during the blending. Chunky soups, thick smoothie bowls, smooth and drinkable juices – do it all! The Pulse features lets you add a coarse chop to your blends for heartier recipes like chunky salsa.