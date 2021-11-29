Vitamix

5200 Blender Professional-grade, Self-cleaning 64 Oz Container, Black – 001372

Variable Speed Control: Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control Large Batches: The size and shape of the self-cleaning 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches. Design Feature : Radial cooling fan and thermal protection system Hot Soup: The blades in the Vitamix container reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What's in the Box: motor base, 64 oz. container, getting started guide, DVD, classic tamper.Cord: 6 ft.Electrical Ratings: 120 V, 50/60 Hz, 11.5 Amps and HP- 2-peak 7- year full warranty Vitamix fuels passions. It’s why we’re the brand most trusted by professional chefs. But you won’t just find us in restaurant kitchens. You’ll also find us in home kitchens around the world. Because whether you’re interested in the culinary arts, making healthier choices, or enjoying restaurant-quality smoothies at home—when you’re ready to move on and move up, when you’re ready to invest in your passion, you’re ready for Vitamix. Built to Last A bargain blender's not a bargain if it doesn't last. We know purchasing a Vitamix blender is an investment. But Vitamix blenders are built to last, helping you buy dependable, not disposable. Easy to Clean Just blend warm water and a drop of dish soap at your machine's highest speed, and watch it self-clean in 60 seconds or less - no disassembly required. The Difference Is in the Blend Since the number-one reason people purchase a blender is to make smoothies, it’s important to get them right. Whether you prefer an icy blend or a perfectly smooth purée, nutrition-packed with veggies or a light, fruity treat, Vitamix smoothies give you a delicious, even blend in every sip. Power We don’t aim to have the highest horsepower. You don’t need more horses; you need trained ones. The focused power of our complete blending system causes every component of the Vitamix machine to work together, creating faster, smoother blends packed with flavor. The Universal Tool Make smoothies & juices, hot soups, flours & dough, nut butter, frozen desserts, batters, dressings & sauces, non-dairy milks, and more. Manufactured in Cleveland, Ohio USA Troubleshooting All Vitamix Blenders include thermal sensors designed to shut the unit off when overheating. When this occurs, turn the power off for up to 45 minutes, allowing the blender to cool down or reset. Always check your speed: Vitamix blenders perform best on High speed to pulverize food and process thick mixture. Check the quantity and density of your blend. Follow the order of ingredients. Use the Tamper. When in doubt, refer to your owner’s manual for tips or visit the Vitamix homepage for techniques videos.”HP: 2-peak.