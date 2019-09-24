Fresh

Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-boosting Face Mask

$62.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fresh

Product Details Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask with a vitamin fruit complex features a concentrated citrus fruit blend of crushed oranges, lemons, and clementines that helps gently refine the appearance of the skin to soften, smooth, and improve clarity. The highly innovative mask is formulated with a proprietary vitamin fruit complex, a potent blend of vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin B5; lemon and orange fruit extracts; and revitalizing minerals, to reveal an incredibly vibrant, healthy-looking complexion. The Proof* After 1 use immediately improves skin’s glow by 31%, and after 4 weeks by 49%** After 1 use immediately improves skin’s clarity and brightness by 30%, and after 4 weeks by 49%** After 1 use immediately smoothes the complexion by 34%, and after 4 weeks by 51%** After 1 use immediately improves skin’s luminosity 100% reported their skin was immediately softer 100% noticed their skin texture was improved and smoother 100% felt it invigorated their skin 97% felt their skin texture was refined 97% reported it gave their skin a revitalizing boost 97% said their skin had a more vibrant appearance and healthy-looking glow 97% noticed it awakened dull and tired skin, giving skin a revitalizing boost *in-vivo test **measured by a dermatologist