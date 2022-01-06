Bobbi Brown

What It Is Skincare for your ma... Skincare for your makeup. Our bestselling multivitamin enriched primer instantly nourishes, plumps, and preps skin with healthy hydration to improve the look of foundation. It’s full makeup prep in one step, blending the performance of a primer with the cushion of a moisturizer. Who it's For Normal to oily skin ... Normal to oily skin types. Benefits & Claims KEY INGREDIENTSBlend... KEY INGREDIENTS Blend of Vitamins B, C, and E; Complex of Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, and Shea Butter NOURISHES AND CONDITIONS Our signature multivitamin blend of Vitamins B, C, and E helps condition, replenish, and revitalize skin with essential nourishment. MOISTURIZES, PLUMPS, AND PREPS A complex of Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, and Shea Butter helps hydrate and plump skin for a healthy-looking glow, so your skin looks better, with or without makeup. GRIPS MAKEUP FOR SMOOTH APPLICATION Its rich yet lightweight and fast-absorbing texture layers seamlessly with makeup and other skincare products, cushioning skin and gripping foundation for fresh, even, flawless makeup application. Real Results • 91% said it improved the look of foundation. • 95% said it layers well with makeup, helping makeup apply smoothly and evenly. • 95% said it gripped makeup for flawless application. • 96% said it left skin feeling nourished and conditioned. • 93% said if left skin feeling plumped. • 96% said it left skin looking healthy. • 96% said it left skin feeling moisturized throughout the day. • 95% said it left skin feeling healthy and infused with moisture. Consumer testing on 123 women after using product for one week. How to Use Apply to just-cleans... Apply to just-cleansed skin, avoiding eye area. Fresh, Healthy-Looking Skin in 3 Steps: Prep Apply Vitamin Enriched Face Base to hydrate, smooth and prime skin for makeup application. Correct Apply Corrector to areas of discoloration under the eye using the Concealer Blending Brush, getting as close to the lashline and innermost corner as possible. Gently blend with finger and layer concealer on top. Perfect Using the Full Coverage Face Brush, buff Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 onto skin, starting at the center of the face and blending outward. Ingredients KEY INGREDIENTS:Blen... KEY INGREDIENTS: Blend of Vitamins B, C, and E; Complex of Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, and Shea Butter FREE OF: Parabens, Phthalates, Sulfates, Animal-Derived Ingredients, Gluten Ingredients: WaterAquaEau , Cyclopentasiloxane , Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2 , Butylene Glycol , Ppg-2 Myristyl Ether Propionate , Cetyl Alcohol , Peg-40 Stearate , Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter) , Squalane , Glyceryl Stearate , Sorbitan Stearate , Epilobium Angustifolium Extract , Yeast ExtractFaexExtrait De Levure , Beta-Carotene , Sodium Hyaluronate , Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Peel Oil , Tocopheryl Acetate , Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate , Pelargonium Graveolens (Geranium) Flower Oil , Dimethicone Crosspolymer , Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer , Carbomer , Peg-20 Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate , C12-15 Alkyl Ethylhexanoate , Tetrasodium Edta , Sodium Hydroxide , Panthenol , Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate , Limonene , Citronellol , Geraniol , Linalool , Chlorphenesin , Phenoxyethanol Please be aware that ingredient lists may change or vary from time to time. Please refer to the ingredient list on the product package you receive for the most up to date list of ingredients.