Superdrug

Vitamin E Spf15 Moisturising Cream 100ml

£3.49

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

I brought this product as a stop gap when my finances were not great. I was not expecting a lot, having previously spent a lot more on more exclusive products. I have combination skis so can often have problems finding a cream which works on all areas of my skin without my face looking greasy. This product is brilliant, light, non greasy and soaks in easily, leaving my skin feeling soft. Have also purchased the night cream which is equally as good. I now no longer spend £45 on face cream, it also does not contain Parabens which many expensive brands are now using as a reason to charge a lot more for their products