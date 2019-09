The Body Shop

Vitamin E Sink In Moisture Sleeping Mask

£11.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Body Shop

Our light, gel-cream mask helps to infuse optimum moisture levels into the skin with intense hydration. Formulated with protective vitamin E and moisturising wheatgerm oil. Use as part of your personalised skincare programme. Suitable for all skin types With vitamin E With Community Trade soya oil from Brazil Facial mask Leave-on formula Intense moisture boost Iconic, our best-selling skincare