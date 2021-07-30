RejuveNaturals

Vitamin E Oil

$19.97

Buy Now Review It

The Real Deal—Not Synthetic: - Our 100% Pure & Natural Vitamin E Oil (d-alpha tocopherol) for skin is all-natural, 100% pure derived from non-GMO organic olives. Using a unique distillation and extraction process the Vitamin E is extracted from olives rather than sunflowers. The result is a Natural Vitamin E Oil that is 100% pure, less sticky, faster absorbed, nearly clear in color and more bioavailable. We call this one of a kind Natural Vitamin E Oil: Natural-E-Clear. Radiant, Moisturized & Youthful Skin - An indispensable nutrient for collagen production, our 100% pure & natural vitamin E oil is designed to visibly improve the look of scars, stretch marks, acne, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots & sun spots for moisturized & youthful skin. According to the National Academy of Science d-alpha-tocopherol (natural vitamin e oil) has twice the bioavailability when compared to dl-alpa tocopheryl (synthetic / fake vitamin E oil) so you get RESULTS TWICE AS FAST. THE DIFFERENCE in skin treated with RejuveNaturals Natural Vitamin E Oil is striking. Customers rave about reducing the appearance of their scars & stretch marks, breakouts, dark spots & sun spots, uneven skin tone, liver spots, wrinkles & more. It’s the most potent Vitamin E Oil available on Amazon! It is easier to apply and less thick than natural, amber vitamin e oil from sunflowers. Deeply Healing: RejuveNaturals Vitamin E Oil contains only natural Vitamin E sourced from organic olives. Every drop unleashes the full potency of this powerful antioxidant in a form that’s absorbed readily to nourish your skin from the inside out. Skip the pricey, chemical-filled skin care "innovations" and stick with a time-tested favorite. Ultra-pure and unrefined, RejuveNaturals Natural Vitamin E Oil - Natural-E-Clear Non-GMO & USA-Made (for Your Peace of Mind). You’ll love the purity of our vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, Natural Vitamin E Oil for the face and body. It's free of additives, allergens and chemicals, it is cruelty-free and virtually odorless and colorless. Our 100% Pure, Natural E Oil is not as thin as typical water based serums, but not nearly as thick or sticky as other pure vitamin e oils.