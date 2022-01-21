Alpha-H

Vitamin Discovery Kit

The innovative Vitamin Discovery Kit from the skincare experts at Alpha-H gives you four different ways to supercharge your skin and address its ever-changing needs. Recognising that your beauty solutions must be tailored to your age, skin type, situation, and lifestyle, Alpha-H created a flexible skincare kit to transform your skin routine and deliver ideal results. The Vitamin Discovery Kit houses four 15 ml vitamin facial serums. Use one or more to easily customise your beauty skincare regimen to how your skin feels on a specific day. It’s the perfect system for those who want to experience the benefits of various vitamins and tackle skincare concerns head-on. The Alpha-H Vitamin Discovery Kit contains: Alpha-H Vitamin A Alpha-H Vitamin B Alpha-H Vitamin C Alpha-H Vitamin E Key benefits of the Alpha-H Vitamin Profiling Collection Contains 4 enhanced vitamin serums Create a completely customisable skincare routine based on your changing skin needs Provides antioxidant protection against free radical damage Hydrates skin Improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Brightens the appearance of dark spots Great for trialling the Alpha-H Vitamin serums range What are the main ingredients in the Alpha-H Vitamin Profiling Collection? The Vitamin Profiling Collection contains four vitamin serums: Vitamins A, B, C, and E. Each vitamin offers different skincare benefits. Vitamin A helps with improving the early signs of ageing, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles whilst also maintaining collagen and elastin production. Vitamin B offers an instant hydration boost and maintains the skin's suppleness. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that fights free radical damage and helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, brightening the appearance of skin tone and texture. Vitamin E works to protect the skin against environmental aggressors and reduce skin sensitivity. How to use the Alpha-H Vitamin Profiling Collection Apply the vitamin of choice directly to skin, avoiding the eye area. Vitamin A should only be applied in the evening. Follow with sunscreen in the morning. Vitamins B, C, and E can be applied in both the morning and evening. Who should use the Alpha-H Vitamin Discovery Kit? The Alpha-H Vitamin Discovery Kit is recommended for those who are unsure what Vitamins will work for their skin as it gives them an opportunity to try each of the Alpha-H Vitamin Serums. Who shouldn’t use the Alpha-H Vitamin Profiling Collection? Vitamins B, C, and E can benefit all skin types. However, vitamin A may be too potent for sensitive skin and can cause irritation. Vitamin A should also be avoided by pregnant women.