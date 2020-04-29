United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
The Ordinary
Vitamin C Suspension 23% + Ha Spheres 2%
$5.80
At Ulta Beauty
The Ordinary's Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2% is a water and silicone-free stable suspension of 23% pure l-ascorbic acid. This water-free, silicone-free formula provides 23% pure L-Ascorbic Acid which remains completely stable due to the absence of water. The system is supported with the addition of dehydrated spheres of hyaluronic acid to offer visible surface smoothing alongside the benefits of vitamin C.