Superfacialist

Vitamin C+ Skin Renew Cleansing Oil

£10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Vitamin C+ Advanced anti-ageing care with a high performance pro-collagen Vitamin C active for a more youthful, healthy glow and a smoother, retexturised skin appearance.The ultimate cleansing experience for fresher, more revived skin starts with this unique lightweight cleansing oil. Infused with Vitamin C and nourishing Olive, Grapeseed and Rosehip oils, this highly soluble oil transforms itself, upon contact with water, into a light milky texture. Boosted with Rosemary oil, Vitamin E and soothing Cucumber oil it gently dissolves face and eye make-up and removes daily impurities.Skin is left cleansed, refreshed and softer to the touch.Super Facialist is a comprehensive range suitable for everyone - combining natural extracts, high performance scientific ingredients and exquisite aromas to give the best results - healthy, beautiful youthful looking skin.