Alpha-H

Vitamin C Serum With 10% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid

What’s a pirate's favorite letter? You’d think it's an R, but it’s really a C! Don’t navigate the seas without your Alpha-H Vitamin C, a highly concentrated serum with 10% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid and hyaluronic acid to improve and brighten the appearance of skin tone and texture. With the hydrating properties of hyaluronic acid to improve skin elasticity and antioxidant benefits to provide skin protection,Alpha H Vitamin C serum is designed to aid with the visible signs of aging. What are the key features and benefits of the Alpha-H Vitamin C Serum? Brightens the appearance of skin tone and texture Improves skin elasticity and radiance Provides strong antioxidant protection Hyaluronic acid keeps skin hydrated Improves the visible signs of aging Safe for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers Vegan and cruelty-free Made in Australia 100% recyclable What are the key ingredients of the Alpha-H Vitamin C Serum? 10% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid This stabilised form of Vitamin C is highly concentrated to provide your skin with quicker Vitamin C benefits. Rich in antioxidants, Vitamin C can aid with brightening the appearance of skin tone and texture, as well as pigmentation. Hyaluronic Acid Hyaluronic Acid is an ultra-hydrating ingredient that can hold 1000 times its weight in water, providing skin with moisture and improving skin’s elasticity. Licorice Extract Containing soothing and anti-irritant properties, licorice extract can aid with protecting and reducing the appearance of pigmentation in the skin.