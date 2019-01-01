Lixirskin

Vitamin C Paste

Its creation Vitamin C is a wonderful molecule, one of the most active of them all - both a magic quick fix and also so beneficial to your skin if you keep at it! The acid form, L Ascorbic Acid 10%, is more effective than any pretender derivatives but it needs to remain acid to work; therefore, we formulated a product that you rinse as it is not good to leave an acid on the skin during the day . Vitamin C also loves water to become active and reach the skin cells to do the job. What it does Neutralises oxidised sebum and proteins to revive greyish, greenish and dull skin undertones. Scavenges free radicals, provides natural sunscreen against UVA and UVB and regulates melanin production. Helps Collagen production and protects Elastin. How your skin feels Vibrant, luminous and smoothed complexion from day one. Day after day your skin is brighter, more even toned and lifted. How it feels It is a enveloping paste that melts on your skin, with warming Jasmine and Mandarin. To use Every morning, warm a pea size of paste in the palm of clean hands and apply to your face, eye contour, lips, neck and décolleté, massage with damp fingers, leave for a few minutes and rinse with a clean towel mitt. If it is one of those mornings when you just don’t have the time, never mind, but do it the next morning; if on the other hand it is one of those mornings when you have more time, leave it on for a bit longer.