For AM/PM use. Apply a dime size amount to face and neck. Follow with the Power Trio Radiance Oil for the final step of the Kat Burki 5 steps to essential radiance regime.
Benefits
• Gives skin a healthy looking glow
• Improves skin’s elasticity
• Nourishes (non-greasy)
• Restores softness and rehydrates
• Soothing (suitable for sensitive skin)
Formulated WITHOUT: Parabens, Synthetic Dyes, Synthetic Fragrances, Gluten, Sulfates, Petrolatum and Mineral Oils.
Client
Normal, Combination and Sensitive Skin.