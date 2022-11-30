Derma E

Vitamin C Instant Radiance Citrus Facial Peel

$23.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Derma E's Vitamin C Instant Radiance Citrus Facial Peel helps to improve the appearance of discoloration, dark spots and uneven skin tone. Formulated with fruit stay C-50, glycolic and lactic acids and lemon extract, this powerful peel helps to loosen and lift dead skin cells and impurities to deliver visible results. After just one use, uncover a fresh, healthy-looking and beautifully radiant glow. Derma E uses a stable form of vitamin C that won't evaporate or alter before absorbing into your skin, to work better for you, naturally. This product is enriched with Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant with skin-brightening and anti-aging properties that may help to support collagen health, and citrus fruit peel puree which helps to improve the appearance of discoloration, dark spots and uneven skin tone. Glycolic acid uses AHA properties to help safely and effectively remove dead surface skin cells. 100% Vegan Cruelty-free Recyclable & wind energy certified Formulated without GMOs, gluten, or soy How to use: Apply a thin layer once per week after cleansing. Avoid eye area and do not apply on broken or irritated skin. Apply to face and neck and tops of hands and leave on for 3-5 minutes, use provided mini spoon to remove the peel while massaging the skin. Rinse with cool water to neutralize.