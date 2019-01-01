The Body Shop

Vitamin C Glow Revealing Liquid Peel

The Vitamin C Glow Revealing Liquid Peel specifically targets pollutants that are left sitting on the skin at the end of the day. This transforming gel-to-peel texture peels away dull, tired city skin for a happy healthy glow The PH of the gel helps to release surface cells Contains our most potent Camu Camu Berry. 60 times more Vitamin C concentration than an orange! Learn how to get glowing skin! Enriched with community trade Camu Camu from Peru Buy 2 Get 1 On Us!