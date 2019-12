Renée Rouleau

Vitamin C&e Treatment

£53.46

Buy Now Review It

At Renée Rouleau

Vitamin C&E Treatment uses both lipid and water-soluble forms of vitamin C to give potent antioxidant activity deep within the epidermal layers. Discolored spots from the sun, hormones, and breakouts will visibly fade away leaving the skin looking brighter and fresher.