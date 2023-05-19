SkinMedica

Vitamin C + E Complex (1 Oz.)

SkinMedica Vitamin C + E Complex improves the appearance of your skin tone, texture and firmness while supplying all-day protection from free radicals and premature aging. Vitamins C and E release gradually throughout the day, to promote collagen production and a brighter, smoother and more luminous complexion. Key Ingredients: Ascorbic Acid (vitamin C): a water-soluble antioxidant vitamin found in plants and produced synthetically Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate (vitamin C): a stable, lipid-soluble ester form of ascorbic acid Tocopherol (vitamin E): oil-soluble, natural form of vitamin E Key Benefits: Vitamins C and E are released gradually throughout the day to help prevent free radical damage Improves the appearance of skin tone and texture Enhances skin brightness for a more youthful appearance