Olay

Vitamin C + Black Charcoal Detoxifying Scrub

$9.99

The ultimate skin polish, Vitamin C + Black Charcoal Detoxifying Scrub is thoughtfully designed. That's because it's made over-scrubbing impossible with itsy-bitsy sugar-like crystals that break down as you cleanse. Genius! Plus, it's formulated with ingredients like vitamin C and charcoal, so this scrub will instantly brighten and detoxify the skin surface, giving you all of the glow and none of the shine. Sounds like the perfectly refreshing way to start and end your day. Go on, get your glow on and see true skin transformation after 28 days of using Olay.