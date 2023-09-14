Skin Republic

The brightening formulation evens hyperpigmentation and leaves skin with a natural glow Serum infused with 6% vitamin C helps visibly even pigmentation and reduce dark spots, leaving skin with a bright and luminous complexion. Use on its own as a daily treatment or to boost the results of a Skin Republic Face Mask. Clinical trials proved; • 91% saw an improvement in skin radiance. • 82% noticed brighter skin after 2 weeks. • 86% said their skin was more even. Independent Consumer Questionnaire, 22 participants, 28 days of use. Skin Republic is a multiple award-winning biodegradable mask and skin care brand. The range combines clinically proven formulations with nature's restorative properties. Scientifically formulated and dermatologist tested, our range of products focuses on skin care for the face, under the eyes, neck and decolletage, hands and feet. Concentrated nutrient-rich ingredients nourish, rejuvenate and hydrate, helping you to maintain healthy looking glowing skin. Skin Republic range is women-owned, biodegradable, dermatologist tested and not tested on animals. Boxed Contents: 1 Bottle Size: 30ml KEY FEATURES • Reduces dark spots • Evens pigmentation • Natural glowing skin • 91% saw an improvement in skin radiance • 82% noticed brighter skin after 2 weeks. • 86% said their skin was more even • Dermalogically tested • Vegan friendly